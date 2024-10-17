Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has faulted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by his ward in Edo state

Recall that the Supreme Court affirmed the lower court judgment, which led to the removal of the former APC national chairman from his position in 2020

Jonathan lamented that the judgment is like turning democracy upside down, urging the apex court to review the judgment, adding that it is the root of the crisis in the PDP today

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed worries over disturbing judgments from Nigerian courts, particularly in political cases. He made his concerns known at Prof. Mike Ozekhome's 67th birthday celebration in Abuja.

Jonathan specifically criticized the Supreme Court's decision allowing a ward chairman to suspend a national party chairman.

Supreme Court affirmed removal of Oshiomhole

Recall that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, against his suspension by the ward in Edo state in 2020.

However, Jonathan likened this to turning democracy "upside down," making it unstable and prone to collapse. According to Jonathan, this judgment defies the principles of natural justice and organizational hierarchy.

The former president attributed the instability within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC to this judgment. He argued that empowering ward chairmen to suspend national chairmen creates chaos and undermines democratic principles. Jonathan urged the Supreme Court to review this decision to restore order and stability.

Obasanjo backs Jonathan's comment on Supreme Court judgment

Jonathan's comments were supported by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who praised Prof. Ozekhome as an "extraordinary man" and "radical" advocate for positive change. Obasanjo hinted that there's more to say on the issue but chose to reserve his comments for another time.

The call for judicial review is critical in Nigeria's democratic journey. The judiciary plays a vital role in shaping the country's political landscape. Jonathan's concerns highlight the need for the judiciary to ensure its decisions align with democratic principles and promote stability rather than perpetuating chaos and uncertainty.

