NNPC: Nigerians React to Commencement of Crude Oil Processing at Port Harcourt Refinery
- Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery, with many expressing skepticism due to past unfulfilled promises
- While some are cautiously optimistic about this development, others demand tangible evidence of the refinery's output
- The NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, emphasized the significance of this milestone for Nigeria's energy independence and economic growth
Following the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State, Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the new development.
The refinery's operation marks a significant milestone for the nation's energy sector, but public opinion remains divided.
Public Reactions
Social media has been abuzz with various opinions.
@OgechukwuChime commented:
"All these breaking news since yesterday: 1. Unemployment dropped 2. GDP grew 3. Port Harcourt refinery commenced crude oil processing. All because IMF indicted Tinubu government that his reforms are not working, they started falsifying figures and carrying propaganda."
Similarly, @Unwanaassam1 expressed skepticism, stating:
"I still don't believe this until we see the product in the market. These guys have been using this refinery to lie and deceive Nigerians for too long and we can't fall for their gimmick again. We don't trust them."
Others, like @petere7801, are cautiously optimistic, saying:
"Need a little bit more evidence at this point. Unfortunately they have made even ‘us’ to question EVERYTHING. Hope it’s true though for the sake our dear Nigeria and our brothers and sisters."
Meanwhile, @rilwan_ola01 voiced concerns about ongoing deception:
"Another falsehood; we are already in peril as a nation due to the extent of deception perpetrated by the ruling class. But why are there so many phoney lifestyles and deceptions on a daily basis?"
Official Statements
The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Femi Soneye, highlighted the significance of this development.
"Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation," Soneye stated on Tuesday.
Soneye also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their commitment to the project.
He added that truck loading would commence on Tuesday and that efforts are underway to bring the Warri Refinery back online soon.
NNPC Releases Date for Refinery
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said the Port Harcourt Refinery would begin operations in two weeks.
Kyari disclosed this on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during an interactive session with the Senate.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.