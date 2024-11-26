Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery, with many expressing skepticism due to past unfulfilled promises

While some are cautiously optimistic about this development, others demand tangible evidence of the refinery's output

The NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, emphasized the significance of this milestone for Nigeria's energy independence and economic growth

The refinery's operation marks a significant milestone for the nation's energy sector, but public opinion remains divided.

Public Reactions

Social media has been abuzz with various opinions.

@OgechukwuChime commented:

"All these breaking news since yesterday: 1. Unemployment dropped 2. GDP grew 3. Port Harcourt refinery commenced crude oil processing. All because IMF indicted Tinubu government that his reforms are not working, they started falsifying figures and carrying propaganda."

Similarly, @Unwanaassam1 expressed skepticism, stating:

"I still don't believe this until we see the product in the market. These guys have been using this refinery to lie and deceive Nigerians for too long and we can't fall for their gimmick again. We don't trust them."

Others, like @petere7801, are cautiously optimistic, saying:

"Need a little bit more evidence at this point. Unfortunately they have made even ‘us’ to question EVERYTHING. Hope it’s true though for the sake our dear Nigeria and our brothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, @rilwan_ola01 voiced concerns about ongoing deception:

"Another falsehood; we are already in peril as a nation due to the extent of deception perpetrated by the ruling class. But why are there so many phoney lifestyles and deceptions on a daily basis?"

Official Statements

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Femi Soneye, highlighted the significance of this development.

"Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation," Soneye stated on Tuesday.

Soneye also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their commitment to the project.

He added that truck loading would commence on Tuesday and that efforts are underway to bring the Warri Refinery back online soon.

