Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is detained by the EFCC over an alleged N110 billion fraud, following multiple failed attempts to bring him to trial.

The EFCC has filed 16 charges against Bello, including money laundering and criminal breach of trust, with allegations involving over N110 billion and the purchase of 12 houses in Abuja

Despite efforts by his successor, Usman Ododo, to prevent his arrest, Bello is now facing a public summons to appear before the court

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is currently being detained at the holding facilities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, Legit.ng learnt.

Bello was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency in April over an alleged N110 billion fraud. He was finally apprehended after multiple failed attempts to bring him to trial.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

The EFCC initially filed 19 charges against Bello and his nephews, Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, for money laundering offences amounting to over N80 billion.

However, the charges were later reduced to 16 on September 25, with the total sum allegedly laundered rising to over N110 billion.

The defendants are accused of purchasing 12 houses in various locations in Abuja with the laundered money.

These offences are contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963, and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.

Attempts to Evade Arrest

Bello had filed an application before Justice Emeka Nwite to stop his arraignment, which was rejected on July 17. Displeased with the ruling, Bello approached the Court of Appeal but was overruled.

A three-member panel led by Hamma Barka dismissed the appeals and ordered Bello to surrender himself for trial.

Efforts by the EFCC to arrest Bello were allegedly thwarted by his successor, Usman Ododo, who reportedly facilitated Bello’s escape during a raid on his residence in Abuja.

