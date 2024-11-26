Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman has thrown his weight behind Davido amid the backlash for his recent interview

Legit.ng reported that the musician, during a podcast chat abroad, spoke against the country's economy

While many top individuals, including popular television station TVC, are against the twin dad, VDM brought a critical view to it while bashing the government

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has lashed out at television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri for attacking singer Davido (David Adeleke).

The Feel hitmaker noted that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.

Moreover, the rate at which the dollar has fallen against the dollar was appalling. On her part, Nyma said Davido was hindering President Bola Tinubu's effort to get foreign investors into the country with his interview. She added that the removal of fuel subsidy was the best decision made by the current administration.

Countering Akashat Zibiri’ s statement, Verydarkman challenged her to list the investors that Tinubu and his cabinet have brought into the country.

VDM argued that the president was more interested in collecting loans from foreign initiatives instead of building liaisons with investors.

He claimed that most of the claimed investors come to make illegal deals with politicians over the county’s goldmines.

He however noted that Davido is not in the best position to stop foreigners from investing in the country. The TikToker pointed out that most of the Caucasian businessmen are aware of the hardship going on in the country.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent opposition member, Reno Omokri, has strongly disagreed with Davido's position that Nigeria's economy is in shambles.

Omokri asserted that even if, for the sake of argument, the country's economy is in shambles, Davido "should not have gone on a global platform to say so and then tell the world not to invest in Nigeria".

The outspoken social media personality counselled citizens to rise above partisanship and love Nigeria enough to defend her.

Davido boldly slams TVC

Davido has taken a daring move towards TVC television following his recent podcast appearance.

While a couple of influential personalities in the country have weighed in on the matter Davido decided to take it out on the popular TV station.

In a series of new tweets on Elon Musk’s X Davido bragged about his influence and claimed that he was the country's truest ambassador.

