Bishop David Abioye has narrated how his first crusade tagged "Revive Us Again" in Abuja came about

Legit.ng reports that the crusade is Abioye's first programme after he retired from Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

Abioye said "Revive Us Again" is a directive from God to redirect the hearts of his people to Himself

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) has disclosed how he received the inspiration for his first crusade.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye had his first crusade tagged "Revive Us Again" at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Abioye said the programme is directive from God to redirect the heart of his people to Him. Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye

Source: Original

Abioye said the programme was God ordained and had nothing to do with his plan.

He stated this while preaching at the programme on Saturday, November 23.

In a video shared via Church Gist, the man of God said:

“By inspiration, I would like to give us the background of how this came about. It is not the initiative of a man but a directive from God to redirect the hearts of his people to Him.

“No man can carry out a function except God directs him. Only God can execute His Initiatives. I can’t initiate it and therefore, I cannot execute it.

“If you claim to own a thing or initiate a thing you have to be prepared to execute it. I want to clearly say, therefore, this is not Bishop Abioye’s platform. It is God’s ordained platform to turn our hearts back to him.

“It is not an idea; it is not let’s get busy to do something. It is a clear word from the Lord to hold this revival because somebody needs it and that person begins with me. Because personal revival is what leads to corporate revival.”

Abioye announces "next chapter" after leaving Oyedepo's church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry.

Abioye retired from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

According to the statement, the next chapter will be disclosed on the David Abioye Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by 6am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng