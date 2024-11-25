A DHL cargo plane crashed near Vilnius Airport on Nov. 25, killing one crew member and injuring two others

The Boeing 737-476(SF), operated by Swiftair, struck a house during landing, sparking a fire and forcing the evacuation of 12 residents

Authorities are investigating the cause, with preliminary theories pointing to technical faults or human error, though sabotage and terrorism have not been ruled out

A DHL cargo plane, operated by Swiftair, crashed early this morning near Vilnius Airport, leaving one crew member dead and two others injured, according to local authorities.

The Boeing 737-476(SF), en route from Leipzig, Germany, went down around 5:30 a.m. local time, just a few kilometers south of the runway.

Lithuania investigates deadly cargo plane crash. Photo credit: Alvera via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The crash caused the aircraft to hit a house and ignite a fire. Twelve residents from the damaged property were safely evacuated, officials reported.

Survivors and Ongoing Investigation

Three of the plane's four crew members survived the crash and are receiving medical treatment. Lithuanian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Arunas Paulauskas, head of the Lithuanian Police, stated technical fault or human error was the most likely cause but noted that terrorism has not been ruled out at this stage.

Recent Incidents Raise Security Concerns

The crash comes months after two DHL shipments from Lithuania to Leipzig caught fire in a warehouse earlier this year.

Western security officials reportedly suspected possible sabotage by Moscow, as these fires could have led to catastrophic consequences had they occurred during a flight.

While there is no confirmed link between these past incidents and today’s crash, investigators are expected to examine all potential factors, including the possibility of foul play.

