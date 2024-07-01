A federal high court in Abuja on Monday delivered a judgement in favour of the federal government and the DSS

In a judgment delivered on Monday, James Omotosho, the presiding judge, the court dismissed the suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, detained IPOB leader against the FG and the DSS, for lacking substance

Kanu sued the FG over the alleged violation of his fundamental rights and claimed the DSS denied him access to his lawyers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, July 1, a Federal High Court, Abuja division, dismissed a N1 billion suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his lawyers in court. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @MArinze2993

Source: Twitter

Why did the court dismiss Kanu's case?

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Justice James Omotoso, in his judgment held that the IPOB leader failed to show evidence that his conversation with his lawyers was bugged by the DSS or that his lawyers were stopped from taking notes from him during the conversation.

The judge, therefore, held that there was no evidence before him to show that he was denied a fair hearing as claimed in his suit.

Consequently, the court dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

Why did Kanu sue FG, DSS?

As reported by The Nation, Kanu had, in the suit claimed that the DSS and its director general violated his right to fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him where he is being detained, in preparation of his defence in his criminal trial.

But on Monday, Justice Omotosho held that Kanu failed to provide credible evidence to sustain his claims that his interactions with his lawyers were interfered with.

Peter Obi urges Tinubu's gov't to release IPOB leader Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, urged the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi made the appeal while speaking to journalists in Onitsha, Anambra state, on Saturday, June 29.

"I see no justification for his continued detention, particularly since the courts have granted him bail. The government must respect the court's decision," Obi stated.

Source: Legit.ng