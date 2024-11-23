Winners’ Chapel International Leeds has teamed up with Afrikindness to introduce a safeguarding training pack

The move was aimed at enhancing child protection within African and faith-based communities

The training pack was developed in partnership with safeguarding experts from Voluntary Action Leeds and is tailored to address the unique needs of African and faith-based communities

Winners' Chapel International Leeds, under the leadership of Pastor Adeyinka Olaniyan, has shown a strong commitment to child safety and well-being

This is as it collaborated with Afrikindness, to create a specialized safeguarding training pack, aimed at protecting children within faith-based environments.

The initiative was launched during a workshop attended by over 110 parents and leaders from various faith communities.

What to know about the training pack

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 23, the training pack was developed in partnership with safeguarding experts from Voluntary Action Leeds and is tailored to address the unique needs of African and faith-based communities.

The content adapts the Leeds Safeguarding Board’s guidelines to better reflect the realities of African congregations.fit the cultural and spiritual realities of these congregations.

“This training pack is crucial for equipping our communities with the necessary tools to safeguard our children,” stated Deaconess Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, the lead trainer behind the initiative.

“Safeguarding is not just about compliance; it requires our collective awareness and proactive measures to protect our most vulnerable members.”

Lord Mayor of Leeds backed the initiative

Meanwhile, the initiative received major support from prominent figures, including Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between faith communities and civic institutions in safeguarding children.

In her keynote address, she said:

“Safeguarding extends beyond the walls of homes. When faith communities unite with families and civic institutions, our collective strengths ensure that no child is left unsupported. We all have a responsibility to safeguard and care for our children.”

Additionally, Pastor Adeyinka Olaniyan of Winners’ Chapel International Leeds highlighted the church’s commitment to child safety.

“We are devoted to upholding the safety and well-being of every child in our congregation and beyond,” he said.

The man of God also introduced the church’s designated safeguarding leads, highlighting their essential role in implementing thorough safeguarding practices.

Echoing similar sentiments, CEO of Afrikindness, Bunmi Owolabi, urged faith leaders to uphold moral standards.

“A church should be a safe and holy place dedicated to instilling moral values and positively influencing communities,” she remarked.

The workshop, sponsored by the National Lottery Community Fund, attracted diverse attendees, including representatives from several faith communities such as the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The growing need for safeguarding in faith-based communities

Legit.ng understands the workshop tackled vital issues, including child molestation, domestic abuse, and forced marriages.

Parents and leaders shared personal experiences, revealing that neglect or ignorance can often put children at risk while participants left with a better understanding of how to identify signs of harm and establish safer environments for children in their care.

Moving forward, Afrikindness, a Continuing Professional Development (CPD), announced plans to offer this essential training free to nominated leaders from faith communities. The organisation aims to empower these leaders with the knowledge and skills to uphold child protection standards within their respective congregations.

Through this pioneering initiative, Afrikindness and Winners’ Chapel International Leeds are leading the way in safeguarding practices within faith settings, fostering a legacy of care and protection for future generations.

