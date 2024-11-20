Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam has called for an end to ethnic tension, and religious divides among citizens across Nigeria

Para-Mallam said the country’s diversity is not a call for division but a beautiful colouration that signifies the strength and unity of a people in a journey towards nationhood

The cleric enjoined stakeholders to spread the message of peace and ensure that interfaith and interethnic harmonies are promoted

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering conflict.

Jalingo, Taraba state - Foremost preacher and peace advocate, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, has expressed concern over the negative impact of entrenched prejudices that have fueled ethnic and religious divisions across the country.

Para-Mallam spoke during a community engagement with religious, traditional, political, and women’s groups from Wukari, Takum, and Ussa local government areas (LGAs) of Taraba state.

Prominent cleric, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, pursues peace building in northcentral states.

Source: Original

Rev. Para-Mallam noted that Taraba has endured its fair share of these divisions, hence the need to bridge the gap for reconciliation.

He further stressed that community leaders and interest groups play a vital role in promoting interfaith and interethnic harmony, which is why they are the primary focus of his advocacy.

According to him, “the three identified triggers of conflict, based on our assessment in these three LGAs, are religion, interethnic tensions, and chieftaincy disputes".

The Plateau-born cleric said:

“It is for this reason that the Gideon-Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has come to rally all stakeholders to ensure this divide is closed for the benefit and development of the people.

“Ours is to spread the message of peace and ensure that all stakeholders in these LGAs take ownership of this initiative and pass it down to their community members.”

He also disclosed that Project Zamanlafiya Taraba will be expanded to other LGAs to ensure that every senatorial zone in the state has a presence of the conflict management support group which was established in the three pilot LGAs.

Sani speaks on religion and ethnicity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani said it appears that ethnicity is stronger than religion.

Sani said while people can change their religion, they can’t change their ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng