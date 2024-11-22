NITDA is collaborating with TikTok to launch a "Safer Together" initiative that will help promote online safety and digital literacy in Nigeria

The government agency hopes that the initiative will help address challenges like cyberbullying and misinformation

TikTok is one of the most used social media platforms in Nigeria and has been a daily part of youths lives

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has expressed commitment to foster online safety and digital well-being through a collaboration with TikTok under the “Safer Together” initiative.

Govt raise awareness on safety of TikTok Photo credit: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

Kashifu Abdullahi, The Director-General of NITDA disclosed this during a TikTok Online Safety and Digital Awareness Programme held on Thursday in Abuja.

Punch reports that director who was represented said it aims to expand its reach across Lagos, Abuja, and other regions, focusing on educating parents, teachers, and stakeholders about digital safety.

DG said:

“As Nigeria undergoes a rapid technological transformation, we are at the forefront of Africa’s digital revolution with one of the continent’s largest tech ecosystems, growing digital startups, and an increasingly connected population.

“This digital revolution promises to reshape every facet of our society, but it also comes with challenges like misinformation, cyberbullying, and digital exploitation.

"Achieving digital wellness demands a collaborative effort involving government, private sector stakeholders like TikTok, educators, parents, and civil society.

"Together, we must prioritize expanding digital literacy by equipping citizens with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. At NITDA, our goal is to ensure that 70% of Nigerians are digitally literate by 2027.

"This initiative is vital for transforming Nigeria into a digital economy. Without a digitally literate population, this vision cannot be realized. Additionally, we aim to strengthen regulatory collaboration and empower the youth to drive sustainable growth."

TikTok’s Commitment to Online Safety

Also speaking Tokunbo Ibrahim, TikTok’s Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for West Africa, reinforced the platform’s dedication to promoting safety, trust, and responsible digital interaction, Leadership reports

Ibrahim said:

“Safer Together really means working together. “The public, TikTok, the government—everyone has a role to play in keeping the internet safe. One party alone cannot achieve this goal.”

