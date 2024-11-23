Fake police officer arrested for defrauding PoS operators

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ipokia, Ogun state - A 25-year-old man, Bukola Olabode, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Point of Sale operators and residents in Ogun state.

Olabode carried out his operation while impersonating a police officer in Ihunbo, Ipokia local government area.

The suspect was dressed in a police camouflage shirt Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said Olabode’s modus operandi involved wearing a police camouflage shirt paired with jeans to execute fraudulent transactions using PoS machines.

The suspect was apprehended and handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers while attempting a similar fraudulent act at the PoS stand of an operator named Mary Midoyin.

According to The Punch, the NSCDC officers later transferred the suspect to the police at the Idiroko Division.

The suspect was said to have fled the scene when the operator discovered his deception.

The police spokesperson said the residents pursued him and eventually captured him.

“The suspect was dressed in a police camouflage shirt, cap, and jeans when he committed the crime. Upon realising his cover had been blown, he quickly made a fake transfer to Mary Midoyin, a PoS operator, and collected N60,000 before fleeing the scene.

“Residents pursued and apprehended the suspect, handing him over to the NSCDC office in Ihunbo before he was transferred to the Idiroko Police Division. He has since confessed to defrauding PoS operators in the community.”

