FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Abia South in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said Nigerians who have seen a better country had the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the 2023 general election.

Abaribe said nepotism would have been non-existent under Obi’s presidency.

Abaribe described Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun State as nepotistic. Photo credit: Enyinnaya Abaribe/Mr Peter Obi

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, November 25.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senator claimed nepotism thrives under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Abaribe also criticised and described Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun State as nepotistic.

“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today.

“Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government, he won’t, it’s not in him. That is just who we are, we feel for the other people”

He further stated that Igbo people should not wait for presidents to be fair to them but rather take charge of South-East development.

