What Would Have Happened Had Peter Obi Won 2023 Election, Abaribe Explains
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - Senator representing Abia South in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said Nigerians who have seen a better country had the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the 2023 general election.
Abaribe said nepotism would have been non-existent under Obi’s presidency.
He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, November 25.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senator claimed nepotism thrives under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
Abaribe also criticised and described Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun State as nepotistic.
“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today.
“Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government, he won’t, it’s not in him. That is just who we are, we feel for the other people”
He further stated that Igbo people should not wait for presidents to be fair to them but rather take charge of South-East development.
Reno Omokri accuses Peter Obi Of “strange quietness”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri accused Peter Obi of "strange quietness" after Biafran separatist, Simon Ekpa was arrested in Finland.
The former presidential aide said Obi always has something to say if it is a matter that touches the Southwest or the North.
Legit.ng reports that Ekpa was arrested on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activities by the Finnish government.
