Days after the Court of Appeal nullified his presidency, MC Oluomo resumed duties as NURTW President

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana urged the federal government to enforce the ruling and reinstate Ibikunle Baruwa

While MC Oluomo openly resumed office, Ibikunle Baruwa has yet to comment or resume duties, despite the court’s reaffirmation of his leadership

Days after the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Musiliu 'MC Oluomo' Akinsanya's presidency of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), he resumed office on Tuesday, defying the ruling.

Legit.ng had reported that the court reaffirmed Ibikunle Baruwa as the legitimate president and ordered MC Oluomo to step down.

MC Oluomo Declares as He Resumes Office Despite Court Order

Source: Twitter

The judgment, delivered by a three-member panel, also upheld an earlier decision by the National Industrial Court and awarded N100,000 against MC Oluomo.

Despite this, MC Oluomo publicly resumed duties, sparking debate over the rule of law in union leadership.

However, the union came out to clarify that the election of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly, was not nullified by any court.

According to Alhaji Moshood Ajao, the South West coordinator of Elders Forum and Senior Special Adviser to the President, MC Oluomo was elected at the zonal delegates conference held in Osogbo on November 9, 2024.

No time for distractions, says MC Oluomo

Announcing his return on Instagram, MC Oluomo declared his resolve to remain focused and productive.

“Refocused, recharged, ready to rock! I’m back to work, primed to tackle all challenges head-on, crush my goals with precision and passion.

“Opportunities, obstacles, successes, I’m ready! Today’s mindset: focused, driven, and unstoppable. Watch me soar!" he said.

See the post on Instagram here:

MC Oluomo’s son, Idowu Akinsanya (King West), celebrated his father's move with a controversial Instagram post, claiming dominance beyond Lagos:

“Nah, the country we dey control now, no be only Lagos again."

Falana calls for reinstatement of Baruwa

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana urged the federal government to enforce the court’s ruling and reinstate Baruwa as NURTW president.

He called on the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure compliance with the judgment.

However, as of press time, no official statement had been issued by the federal government recognizing Baruwa’s leadership.

Baruwa maintains silence amid NURTW leadership tussle

Unlike MC Oluomo’s public defiance, Baruwa has refrained from commenting on the matter and has not resumed office.

He was first elected as NURTW president in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

MC Oluomo's son shares photo of dad's first day in office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that MC Oluomo resumed his first day in office after he was appointed NURTW president.

MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, took to social media to share photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

One of the snaps on King Westt's Instagram Story showed the NURTW national president seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s photo in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng