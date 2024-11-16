Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A Court of Appeal Abuja Division has sacked Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) after affirming Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the authentic President of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW).

Legit.ng recalls that MC Oluomo was sworn in at the NURTW national secretariat in Abuja.

The appellate court affirmed Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa Photo credit: @wolexian

Source: UGC

Akinsanya emerged through consensus during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday, November 9.

According to Channels Television, the appellate court also affirmed the Industrial Court’s judgment delivered on the 11th March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023.

The three-member panel; Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi dismissed the appeal filed by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede, and others challenging Baruwa as union’s President.

The court also declared Baruwa as bona-fide and legally elected President of the union in a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement with Appeal No. CA/ABJ//CV/293/2024 delivered on Friday, November 8.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of N100,000 against the Appellant in favour of the Respondents.

Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo's son, King West, publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's national president.

King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father's appointment.

NURTW President: MC Oluomo's "CV" reeled out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the emergence of MC Oluomo as the NURTW national president has continued to pull reactions.

The "curriculum vitae" of MC Oluomo has emerged on social media showing his previous leadership experience.

Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo's CV with mixed comments of praises and knocks for the strong man of the Lagos transportation sector.

Source: Legit.ng