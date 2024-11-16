Appeal Court Sacks MC Oluomo As NURTW National President
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - A Court of Appeal Abuja Division has sacked Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) after affirming Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the authentic President of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW).
Legit.ng recalls that MC Oluomo was sworn in at the NURTW national secretariat in Abuja.
Akinsanya emerged through consensus during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday, November 9.
According to Channels Television, the appellate court also affirmed the Industrial Court’s judgment delivered on the 11th March 2024 in respect of Suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The three-member panel; Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi dismissed the appeal filed by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede, and others challenging Baruwa as union’s President.
The court also declared Baruwa as bona-fide and legally elected President of the union in a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement with Appeal No. CA/ABJ//CV/293/2024 delivered on Friday, November 8.
The appellate court also awarded the sum of N100,000 against the Appellant in favour of the Respondents.
Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo's son, King West, publicly congratulated him on his recent appointment as the NURTW's national president.
King West, in an Instagram post, caught the attention of the country following the manner he bragged after his father's appointment.
NURTW President: MC Oluomo's "CV" reeled out
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the emergence of MC Oluomo as the NURTW national president has continued to pull reactions.
The "curriculum vitae" of MC Oluomo has emerged on social media showing his previous leadership experience.
Nigerians reacted to MC Oluomo's CV with mixed comments of praises and knocks for the strong man of the Lagos transportation sector.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.