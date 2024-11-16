The NURTW has denied the report that Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been sacked by the Court of Appeal in Abuja

Moshood Ajao, the South West coordinator of Elders Forum and Senior Special Adviser to the President, said MC Oluomo was never a party to the suit

While Ajao admitted that the NURTW was earlier at the industrial court and judgment was delivered, he stressed that MC Oluomo never took part in any of the legal proceedings and that his neutrality qualified him for the election

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has clarified that the election of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, was not nullified by any court. According to Alhaji Moshood Ajao, the South West coordinator of Elders Forum and Senior Special Adviser to the President, MC Oluomo was elected at the zonal delegates conference held in Osogbo on November 9, 2024.

According to Ajao, it's important to note that MC Oluomo was not a party to any court proceedings and didn't file the appeal that was later described as devoid of merit. He explained that the Appeal Court judgement was delivered in Abuja on November 8, 2024, a day before the zonal delegates conference took place in Osogbo.

NURTW denies court sacking MC Oluomo Photo Credit: Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

Source: Twitter

In a statement on Saturday, November 16, the NURTW chieftain explained that this means that the delegates and MC Oluomo himself were not aware of any judgment when the election was conducted. He maintains that this clarification is crucial in putting to rest any rumours or misconceptions about the legitimacy of MC Oluomo's election.

NURTW legal tussle

There have been reports of Oluomo, who was recently elected as the union's national chairman, being sacked by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, but Ajao maintained that MC Oluomo was never a party to the suit.

It's worth noting that the NURTW did have a case at the Industrial court earlier this year, and a judgement was delivered. However, MC Oluomo was neither a petitioner nor a defender in that case. This distinction is important, as it highlights that MC Oluomo was not directly involved in any litigation that could have affected his election.

Ajao pointed out that the decision to elect MC Oluomo as President of NURTW was a deliberate move to achieve peace and tranquility within the Union. He stressed that MC Oluomo was not a party to any litigation or crisis of leadership within NURTW, making him an ideal candidate to bring stability to the organization.

See the details here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng