Femi Falana urges the Federal Government to immediately restore Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa as NURTW President

The leadership dispute started in August 2023 when thugs seized the union’s Secretariat and ousted Baruwa

Falana calls for enforcement of court rulings confirming Baruwa’s position, urging swift action from government officials

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged the Federal Government to take immediate action to reinstate Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa as the rightful President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The ongoing battle over the leadership of the NURTW dates back to August 2023, when the National Secretariat of the Union was forcibly seized by thugs.

During this invasion, security personnel guarding the premises were killed, and the building was occupied by the perpetrators who ousted Baruwa as president.

This violent takeover resulted in a leadership vacuum that sparked legal challenges

Falana demands reinstatement of Baruwa

In a statement released on Monday, November 18, Falana emphasized that the actions of the thugs were illegal and unconstitutional, Channels Television reported.

The senior lawyer, therefore, called on top government officials, including the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure full compliance with the rulings of both the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal, which have confirmed Baruwa’s position.

Falana said:

“I call on the Federal Government to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is immediately restored to his office as President of the NURTW,.

“The judgments of the courts are clear, and it is imperative that they are respected without delay."

Appeal court sacks MC Oluomo as NURTW national president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Court of Appeal Abuja Division has sacked Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) after affirming Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as the authentic President of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW).

Akinsanya emerged through consensus during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State on Saturday, November 9.

