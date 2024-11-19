In a dramatic twist, the chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA in Enugu state, Eric Odo, has made two key appointments in the agricultural sector.

He named Ezeugwu Ogbonna as the senior special assistant on agriculture (yam and pepper) and Nwodo Ugonna as special adviser on garden egg and pepper

In a statement, the chairman described the appointments as temporary and not career civil service roles

Eric Odo, the the Chairman of Igbo Etiti local government area (LGA) in Enugu state, has approved the appointment of Ezeugwu Ogbonna as senior special assistant on agriculture (yam and pepper).

The appointment was announced in a letter dated November 1, 2024, and addressed to Ogbonna.

“I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper),” the letter reads.

“You should report to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.

“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment which you hold at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.”

As reported by The Cable, Odo also appointed Nwodo Ugonna as special adviser on garden egg and pepper.

The council chairman did not outline the specific duties of the appointees.

