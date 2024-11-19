Drama As Enugu LG Chairman Appoints Special Assistants on ‘Yam, Pepper, Garden Egg’
- In a dramatic twist, the chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA in Enugu state, Eric Odo, has made two key appointments in the agricultural sector.
- He named Ezeugwu Ogbonna as the senior special assistant on agriculture (yam and pepper) and Nwodo Ugonna as special adviser on garden egg and pepper
- In a statement, the chairman described the appointments as temporary and not career civil service roles
Eric Odo, the the Chairman of Igbo Etiti local government area (LGA) in Enugu state, has approved the appointment of Ezeugwu Ogbonna as senior special assistant on agriculture (yam and pepper).
The appointment was announced in a letter dated November 1, 2024, and addressed to Ogbonna.
“I am pleased to inform you that the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA has approved your appointment as senior special assistant to the local government chairman on agriculture (yam and pepper),” the letter reads.
“You should report to the executive chairman Igbo Etiti LGA, Ogbede, for briefing and deployment.
“It is pertinent to note that this is not a career civil service appointment but a temporary appointment which you hold at the pleasure of the executive chairman of Igbo Etiti LGA.”
As reported by The Cable, Odo also appointed Nwodo Ugonna as special adviser on garden egg and pepper.
The council chairman did not outline the specific duties of the appointees.
Kano LG chairman appoints 55 aides
In another related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Hassan Farawa, the chairman of Kumbotso local government area of Kano state, appointed 55 special advisers and assistants.
Farawa said their appointment is in line with the mission of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to eradicate poverty.
Legit.ng gathered that he urged the new appointees to discharges their duties diligently and with a dedication to move the local government forward.
Source: Legit.ng
