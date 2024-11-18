King Joshua Adegbuyi Adeyemi is bound by a Yoruba tradition that forbids him from seeing his mother after ascending the throne

This ancient custom, which includes returning a symbolic cloth called "Oja," shows the deep sacrifices tied to his royal duties

Despite the emotional toll, King Joshua adheres to these taboos, reflecting the enduring influence of Yoruba cultural heritage

In Yoruba culture, which is predominantly found in southwestern Nigeria and parts of West Africa, the traditional monarchy is steeped in customs and sacred taboos that communities hold dear.

One such deeply revered taboo exists in the Odo Owa community, where King Joshua Adegbuyi Adeyemi serves as the traditional ruler.

Odo Owa King Joshua Adegbuyi Adeyemi

Upon ascending the throne, King Joshua was forbidden from ever seeing his mother again, a practice that exemplifies the sacrifices tied to his royal duties.

The night before his coronation marked the final time he saw her.

As part of the traditional rites, the kingmakers conducted several ceremonial acts, including a symbolic gesture where King Joshua returned his mother’s "Oja" – a cloth traditionally used by mothers to carry their babies, symbolising the end of their direct bond.

Reflecting on this heart-wrenching tradition, King Joshua was quoted to have said:

"I knew nothing but love from my mother as a child; she paid for my education and made me what I am today. I feel sad that I cannot see her just because tradition says so."

King Not Allowed to See Mother

Despite his deep respect for his cultural heritage, King Joshua's narrative reveals the emotional toll such customs can impose.

Moreover, King Joshua must abide by other taboos, such as refraining from sexual relations with his wife during the day and avoiding any contact with newborns.

He noted also:

"On the eve of my coronation, the kingmakers escorted me to my mother for what I knew would be the final time. She prayed for me, her words filled with love and caution. After that night, I never saw her again."

Cultural expert Ifayemi Elebuibon explains, “There are perks to being king, but the king is some sort of shield for whatever evil that may befall his people. He must make personal sacrifices so that the societal equilibrium can always be balanced.”

Odo Owa, a quiet agrarian town in Kwara State, Nigeria, moves in contrast compared to the country’s bustling cities.

Here, the weight of tradition is palpable, and the personal sacrifices of leaders like King Joshua are a testament to the enduring influence of Yoruba customs.

