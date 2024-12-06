Nigerian singer Portable has gotten another feather to his cap as some traditional leaders bestowed a title on him

In a ceremony, they wore him a crown and some beads to confirm his title, the singer sat majestically as he witnessed the honour

Some netizens did not take the crown Portable got seriously and they suspected what spurred the title

Away from being in the news for controversial reasons, singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, was crowned as the king of the streets.by some Yoruba traditional rulers.

He rocked a cultural outfit with the rulers as they made a pronouncement on him before wearing him the crown which was crested with his title.

In the video shared by @agbalumozehnation, they also wore him some beads as they shared what they felt about the Zazuu Zehh singer. Some netizens claimed that Portable paid the traditional rulers for the crown.

Others noted that the traditional rulers might regret their actions because Portable might still drag them online. Aside from releasing songs, the Zeh Nation boss is known for fighting his wives, colleagues, and other people in his neighbourhood. However, he has settled with some of them.

Watch Portable's video below:

Reactions as Portable gets crowned

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the Zeh Nation's boss' video as he was crowned the king of the streets below:

@Adey:

"Which street? For which area? Dem just collect money for this guy hand."

@KILAMUWAYE:

"I know Portable will still come out n tell us how much they collected each just bcz they are hungry."

@Nora:

"Then just wan use this obtain this guy Awon Ole, priest."

@BIGDAMI:

"Una go later regret am."

@OMO Lucky:

"Na all this people go later collect all potable money with this there king matter."

@Adeyemi:

"They just dey collect money from this dude."

@Bonfree:

"Wahala go happen with this title wey una give this guy."

Portable becomes godfather of single mothers' association

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable has been made the godfather of Omotosho single mother's association as he shared a video from the ceremony.

In the clip, he was wearing the T-shirt of the group, and he showed off his identification card in another post.

The group members boasted of having children outside the country in places like America and Dubai.

