UNILAG Students Recreate Ojude Oba Festival on Campus, Showcase Nigeria's Cultural Heritage
People

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A video has surfaced showing University of Lagos (UNILAG) students recreating the vibrant Ojude Oba Festival on their campus
  • In the clip, students donning traditional attire mesmerise with their captivating dance moves
  • Their choice of outfit not only highlights their rich cultural heritage but also showcases their commitment to diversity and inclusion

A video captured the University of Lagos (UNILAG) students remaking the Ojude Oba Festival on their campus.

In the video, the students who were in traditional attire dazzled with their captivating dance moves.

UNILAG students recreate Ojude Oba festival
UNILAG students dance in traditional outfit. Photo credit: UNILAGTV
Source: TikTok

As shown by @unilagtv, the students showed their diversity and inclusion with their chosen outfit, which celebrates their cultural heritage.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Invicto Diamond said:

“No be Ojude Oba be this one o. Na Ojude Eru.”

Ruth quorente wrote:

“Na me and my friends wear green so.”

Ebony beauty:

“Yoruba pple are so cute gosh.”

Olujesse:

“Ojude Unilag.”

Mc_teebestapede2:

“Yoruba is the best.”

Derby rise:

“Great akokites.”

Ms_glitz:

“That fine boy in Blue. He was shown briefly.”

Kayzee Atr:

“Just love everything about Yoruba.”

Funmialokolaro:

“Love the robustness of your girls. Great Akokites.”

Fmj_scents:

“This one Na eyinkule oba.”

Black_wiz:

“Wetin be dis? 0 naija points for y'all.”

Thriftbylara0:

“No ojude oba .....na ojude egba u dey do for here .... they supposed cane u guys ni.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian student from the University of Lagos shared an unusual moment in her life through a captivating video.

UNILAG lady who graduated with first-class walks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours from the University of Lagos has shared her joyous moment in a video.

In the clip, Ayo Abiodun, dressed in her convocation gown, could not contain her excitement as she moved with confidence, celebrating the day.

She also posed for photos, beaming with joy, making it clear that this was one of the most significant moments of her life.

