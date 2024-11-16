President Bola Tinubu led the nation in paying final respects to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja

On a somber yet significant Friday, President Bola Tinubu led a procession of dignitaries to bid a final farewell to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The procession was held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, along with an assemblage of senior military officers and members of the diplomatic corps, joined the President in paying homage to a soldier's soldier.

President Tinubu praised Lieutenant General Lagbaja for his exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to his nation.

With eloquence and heartfelt sincerity, he spoke of a man who epitomized the very essence of military valor and leadership.

His full speech read thus:

"Today is a solemn day for the nation and for me as Commander-in-Chief, for on this day, at this place, we lay to rest a soldier's soldier. A General and Officer who symbolised the best of his profession and whose commitment to the nation he loved was singular and undiluted.

"For me, he was a trusted advisor whose formidable intellect and breadth of knowledge served this nation well. More than that, he was also a man of prudent action who cared more for his nation and for those who served under him than he ever did for himself.

"Yet, the hand of God works in its own sovereign way. The plans of God we cannot fully discern. At a time when his service to the nation could mean so much, God took him home to serve in His celestial army.

"His departure could cause us great dismay. However, Lieutenant General Lagbaja would not want sorrow to overtake us.

"It has been said that "the brave never die. Their courage serves a thousand living men." So be it then; may the courage by which Lieutenant General Lagbaja served and now shine forth live in each of us," he said.

"You shared your beloved husband, father, and brother with an entire nation, allowing him to serve with honour. His sacrifices will never be forgotten. His life’s work will continue to inspire all who serve in our armed forces," he said.

"While we are saddened by his passing, we still celebrate his life. For his courage, sacrifice and leadership, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja will forever reside in the pantheon of military greats," he said.

In a poignant moment, the President announced the posthumous conferment of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced the passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff.

The presidency said Lagbaja died on Tuesday night, November 5, in Lagos after a period of illness at the age of 56.

