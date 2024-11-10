Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, believes the political turmoil in the state is part of a divine plan aimed

Fubara emphasized that the challenges faced by his administration have made it stronger, highlighting his unwavering faith in God's purpose

The governor expressed commitment to leading with righteousness, stating that his administration’s success will be measured by its alignment with divine will

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the turmoil in the state is part of a divine plan designed by God to bring political freedom and economic prosperity to the state.

Fubara made this assertion during a thanksgiving service held at the Shepard’s Hill Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Mgbuoba Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Sunday, October 10.

The service, which celebrated the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, as Chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, saw the governor not only reflect on the political struggles but also express deep faith in God’s purpose for the state.

Governor Fubara, in his speech, emphasized that the political crisis which many believed would overwhelm his leadership has instead made his administration stronger and more determined, The Punch reported.

He stated that his belief in God's involvement in the crisis is what has enabled his government to push forward with increased energy and commitment.

His words:

“I also believe that what you are calling trouble is not trouble to me. I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our State.

"He has taken us higher, right from the first day, which is why, rather than getting weak, we are getting stronger and bolder every day."

Fubara speaks on faith as foundation of governance

The governor also reflected on the importance of relying on God for wisdom and direction in governance.

He vowed to lead with a deep sense of commitment to righteousness, believing that his administration’s success will be measured not by perfection, but by the degree to which it aligns with divine will, Channels Television reported.

He said:

“We want to finish our work, and our story will be those who led with the fear of God."

