President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima attended Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja's burial

Tinubu took his seat at the venue at 3:10 pm at the National Cemetery, Abuja on Friday, November 15

The Presidency said the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff died after a brief illness in Lagos on Tuesday, November 5

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the National Cemetery, Abuja for the burial of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Legit.ng recalls that presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, announced thatCemeteryafter a period of illness on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

According to the Punch, Tinubu took his seat at the venue at 3:10 pm alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima.

It was gathered that Lagbaja’s funeral rites began at about 3:15 pm with the setting of the casket by the Pall Bearers, Faith Service/Opening Prayer, the Last Post, and a Minute’s silence for the departed Army Chief.

The Acting COAS, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede will present the national flag to Lagbaja’s next of kin after the reading of the funeral oration.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Army released Lagbaja's funeral arrangement.

Lagbaja’s burial arrangement commences on Thursday, November 14 with a service of songs at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

The late 23rd COAS was born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state, and was promoted to the enviable rank of Lieutenant General on 31 July 2023.

Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, shared a video of President Tinubu leaving the Presidential Villa to attend Lagbaja’s burial.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departs the Presidential Villa to attend the Burial Event of the Late Chief of Army Staff, LT General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja”

Lagbaja's remains airlifted to Abuja for burial.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of Lagbaja arrived at the Nigerian Airforce wing at MMII in Lagos on Thursday, November 14.

The late 23rd COAS, Lagbaja's body was later airlifted to Abuja for burial after he was received by the soldiers of the Guards Brigade.

