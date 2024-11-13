The funeral arrangement of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja has been released to the public

Lagbaja’s burial arrangement will commence on Thursday, November 14 with a service of songs at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Major General Olufemi Oluyede, made the announcement on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has released the funeral arrangement of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Legit.ng recalls that Bayo Onanuga, the media aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Lagbaja died after a period of illness in Lagos on Tuesday night, November 5.

Lagbaja's funeral arrangement will commence on Thursday, November 14 with a Service of songs Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Lagbaja was born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state and was promoted to the enviable rank of Lieutenant General on 31 July 2023.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen, Onyema Nwachukwu, announced that Lagbaja’s burial arrangement will commence on Thursday, November 14 with a service of songs.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (Ag COAS), Major General Olufemi Oluyede, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

This is contained in a post shared via the army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy

Lagbaja's funeral arrangement

Service of songs

Thursday, November 14

Army Headquarters Garrison Parade Group at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro Abuja

5pm to 7pm

Funeral church service

Friday, November 15

The National Christian Centre, Abuja

10am to 12:45pm

Final internment

Friday, November 15

National Military Cemetery, Abuja

2pm to 6pm

The late Army boss is survived by wife, Mrs Maria Lagbaja, children, brothers, sisters and relatives.

Taoreed Lagbaja: Things to know about late COAS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagbaja was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy on September 12, 1987, as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Lagbaja was appointed as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography from the Nigerian Defence Academy and a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng