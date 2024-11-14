The remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, arrived at the Nigerian Airforce wing at MMII in Lagos on Thursday, November 14

Ikeja, Lagos state - Soldiers of the Guards Brigade have received the remains of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja at the Nigerian Airforce wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls that Bayo Onanuga, the media aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Lagbaja died after a period of illness in Lagos on Tuesday night, November 5.

The remains of the late 23rd COAS arrived at the MMII in Lagos at exactly 9 am on Thursday, November 14.

Lagbaja airlifted to Abuja for burial

According to The Punch, soldiers of the Guards Brigade are set to pay their last respects to Lagbaja.

Lagbaja's body was airlifted to Abuja for burial after it arrived at the Lagos airport, TVC News reports vi aits X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tvcnewsng

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Army released the funeral arrangement of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Lagbaja’s burial arrangement will commence on Thursday, November 14 with a service of songs at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

The late 23rd COAS was born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state and was promoted to the enviable rank of Lieutenant General on 31 July 2023.

Taoreed Lagbaja: Things to know about late COAS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagbaja was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy on September 12, 1987, as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Lagbaja was appointed as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography from the Nigerian Defence Academy and a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

