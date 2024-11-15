Governor of Katsina State has offered employment to Sham’unu Ishaq, a First Class graduate discovered selling sachet water

Upon verifying the authenticity of the viral video, the governor acted promptly to reward Ishaq's academic excellence

This move is believed to align with Radda's ongoing commitment to promote quality education and reward academic achievements in Katsina State

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has extended immediate employment to Sham’unu Ishaq, a First Class graduate from Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, who was found selling sachet water to support his family.

This announcement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Kaula, on Friday.

Legit.ng learned video of Ishaq selling pure water had been circulating on social media, prompting Governor Radda to act.

Upon learning of Ishaq’s situation, Radda directed his Special Assistant on Students Matters, Muhammad Nagaske, to verify the authenticity of the viral video.

The investigation confirmed that Ishaq graduated with First Class honors in B.Sc (Ed.) Education/Biology during the 2021/2022 academic session, as verified by the University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Ishaq, who completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Taraba State, had resorted to selling pure water to meet personal and family obligations.

Governor Radda emphasized that "academic excellence should be rewarded, not relegated to the streets."

This intervention is said to align with Radda’s ongoing efforts to reward academic excellence and promote quality education in Katsina State.

On October 12, 2024, the governor demonstrated similar commitment by offering automatic employment to nine outstanding graduates of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma.

