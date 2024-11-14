Bishop David Abioye's first crusade after retiring from Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church is gaining momentum online

After Bishop Abioye announced plan to organise the crusade and called for volunteers, many people showed interest

A cleric, based in Benin City, has offered to volunteer for the forthcoming two-day crusade tagged "Revive Us Again"

Following Bishop David Abioye's call for volunteers ahead of his forthcoming Abuja crusade, a Benin pastor has indicated interest to volunteer.

Pastor Nkemji Alex stated this in the comment section of Bishop Abioye's Facebook post announcing the crusade and seeking volunteers.

Pastor Nkemji Alex wants to volunteer for Abioye's crusade. Photo Credit: Pst Nkemji Alex, Bishop David O. Abioye

Pastor Nkemji wrote:

"Pst Nkemji Alex,

"Daddy, I want to be a Volunteer Sir.

"From Benin-City,

"Edo State.

"Nigeria."

Bishop Abioye would organise his first crusade, since leaving Winners Chapel, on November 23 and 30.

Reactions trail Bishop Abioye's forthcoming crusade

David Folorunsho Ayodele said:

"A big congratulations daddy, I sat under your ministrations in Kaduna for 7 years sir. You mould my destiny."

Benjamin Appiah said:

"Glory Be To God In The Highest.There Shall Be A Performance In Jesus Name."

Riwo Kome said:

"More Grace and Unction from Above, Daughters the Palace celebrate you Sir."

Adedayo Pastor Oluwakayode said:

"To God alone be all the glory sir!"

K-Bright Ojonugwa said:

"To God be the glory.

"I love you sir.

"Grace upon grace..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who joined Winners Chapel in 1988 had shared an observation about Bishop Abioye.

Bishop Abioye started Winners Chapel in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had shared how he started Winners Chapel in 1987 in Borno state.

He reflected on how he worked under the leadership of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide before he recently retired. In a new video on YouTube titled 'The Next Chapter,' Abioye said he was sent to Maiduguri in Borno state in 1987 to build one of the five churches under Winner Chapel.

He mentioned that when he got there, the existing churches were run based on language and ethnic denomination. Abioye said that through relationships, he could blend the different tribes in his church. The retired clergyman started the church in a three-bedroom flat, where he lived in the bedroom and had the sitting room as the church.

