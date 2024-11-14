Armed men attacked the 330/132/33kV transmission substation site in Obajana, Kogi State, on November 12

The attack, believed to be by bandits, is part of a broader trend of vandalism targeting Nigeria's transmission infrastructure

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the incident and is assessing the damage, with repairs underway

Hopes for improved electricity supply in Kogi State and surrounding regions have been dashed after armed men attacked the ongoing construction site of the 330/132/33kV transmission substation in Obajana.

Legit.ng gathered that this attack took place on Tuesday, November 12.

The attackers destroyed a key transformer, dealing a significant blow to the government's efforts to enhance power generation and supply.

The assailants, suspected to be bandits, launched the attack at approximately 11:55 pm, opening fire indiscriminately at the site where the new transmission substation was under construction, The Punch reported.

The armed men caused the guards to flee, and in the chaos, a 150MVA power transformer, positioned at the site, was damaged, resulting in a burst radiator.

Legit.ng had reported that there have been growing concerns about the increasing number of vandalism incidents targeting its transmission lines and towers, including a recent attack on the 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line.

Vandals had damaged transmission towers T306, T307, and T308, further exacerbating the challenges facing the national grid, Vanguard reported.

Reacting to this development, in a statement on Wednesday, November 13, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the incident, highlighting that the damage to the transformer would delay the project’s completion and the anticipated improvements in electricity supply.

Damaged equipment and security concerns

The statement, signed by Ndidi Mbah, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, described the attack as part of a growing trend of vandalism targeting transmission infrastructure across Nigeria.

Mbah stated,

“The company is evaluating the level of damage in collaboration with the contractor managing the project.

"This attack, which occurred on November 12, 2024, is the latest in a series of vandalism incidents that have hindered the progress of key power projects.”

Mbah noted that TCN is taking immediate steps to assess the full extent of the damage and plan for repairs.

"We are committed to restoring the project as soon as possible to prevent further delays in improving power supply to the region," she added.

2 soldiers killed as gunmen attack checkpoint in Abia state

In another development, Legit.ng reported that two soldiers have been killed in an attack by gunmen on an army checkpoint early Wednesday morning, November 13, in Ekenobizi, a border community between Abia and Imo states, in Umuopara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia state.

The assault took place at around 6:18 am when the gunmen arrived in a white Lexus (350/400) model.

