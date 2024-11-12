JUST IN: 13 Feared Dead As Mining Site Collapses in Plateau, Details Emerge
- At least 13 people, mostly young miners, have died in a mining collapse in Bassa LGA, Plateau state
- The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday, November 9, as confirmed by Joshua Riti, the chairman of the LGA
- Mr Riti expressed deep sorrow over the deaths recorded and added that the victims, mostly youths between the ages of 18 and 30, were in search of a better means of livelihood amidst rising hardship
No fewer than 13 persons have been killed in a collapsed mining site in Bassa local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.
Joshua Riti, the chairman of the LGA, confirmed the unfortunate development to the press on Monday, November 11, in Jos, the state capital.
Mr Riti, who expressed sadness over the number of deaths recorded, said the incident occurred last Saturday, November 9, Premium Times reported.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the collapsed mining site is located at the boundaries between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs.
According to the chairman, seven of the deceased hailed from Bassa LGA.
“They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death.
“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” he said.
Most of the deceased were youths between 18 and 30 years old.
30 killed as mining pit collapses in Niger state
In another related development, Legit.ng reported 30 individuals were feared dead after a mining pit collapsed in Galkogo village within the Shiroro local government area of Niger State.
One fatality was recovered, and six individuals were rescued with injuries.
While the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) public relations officer, Ibrahim Hussein, verified the incident, there has been no official statement from the state’s ministry of mineral resources regarding the occurrence.
