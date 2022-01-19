The Nigerian government says that power generation has dropped to all-time low of 2,500 megawatts due to the activities of vandals

Major power plants in Fircados, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Sapele Ihovbor, Geredu and Ugheli plants across the country

Nigeria issued a notice of gas curtailment last month because of declining system pressure levels that may have been destroyed

The group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari says the current power shortage is due to activities of vandals on various gas-powered plants across the country.

The vandalism of Trans-Forcados Pipeline in December affected major power plants including the Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Sapele, Ihovbor, Geregu and Ugheli plant.

NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari

Source: Facebook

Vandals hit installations hard

Vandals also hit TotalEnergies pipeline which crippled the 504 megawatts Alaoji power plant.

The Guardian reported that the country issued notice last month that it will curtail gas caused by declining system pressure levels that may have managed to avoid collapse of gas grid.

Transmission and distribution blockages have pushed stranded electricity generation to an average of 2,248.50 megawatts in the midst of erratic supply to homes and industries.

The power sector is operating mainly with gas-powered plants, Nigeria may have to worry about the current challenges that have kept power at an average of 4,000 megawatts in past few years.

Nigerians not paying enough electricity bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the World Bank says Nigerians are not paying enough money for electricity supply in the country, stating that it is putting a toll on President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The global monetary authority said the tariffs given to Nigerians doesn't reflect the cost of operation recorded by the generating companies and distribution power firm.

It was stated in the World Bank's 'Resilience through Reforms’ report released on Tuesday, that over N1.68 trillion was spent on cumulative tariff shortfall between 2015 to 2019 by President Buhari.

