A tragic road accident in Jigawa State has left ten dead and one injured after a bus collided with a parked trailer

The accident occurred Monday night in Yanfari village, with police confirming that nine passengers and the driver died instantly

Authorities have begun an investigation, urging drivers to remain vigilant on Nigeria’s busy highways

At least 10 people have been reported dead and one hospitalised after a road accident in Yanfari village, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shi’isu Adam, told newsmen in Dutse that the incident occurred Tuesday morning.

10 Dead, One Hospitalized After Tragic Road Accident in Jigawa State

Source: Getty Images

He said the accident occurred when a Toyota Hummer bus with the number plate, HDJ 631 YDD driven by one Sani Mainasara en route to Hadejia from Kano hit a parked trailer marked RGN 180 ZC and summersulted.

According to Adam, the driver and nine of the 10 passengers died on the spot.

“The Jigawa State Police Command regrets to announce that on 12 November 2024, at about 21:30 hrs, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred in Yanfari village, Taura LGA, along the Kano/Hadejia Road.”

According to him, the driver of the vehicle and nine other passengers died at the scene, while one passenger sustained injuries.

“Upon receipt of the tragic report, the patrol team attached to Taura Division rushed to the scene, where 10 bodies were evacuated to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examinations.

“The attending doctor certified them dead, while the remaining passenger was admitted to Majia Primary Health Care Centre and is responding to treatment,” he said.

He added that an investigation has commenced to determine the cause of the accident.

16 people perish in Kaduna-Abuja road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna sector command has disclosed that 16 persons died in a road accident on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, 27 other people sustained injuries. The Punch also noted the sad development.

The sector commander, Kabir Nadabo, revealed that the fatal road traffic crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday, December 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng