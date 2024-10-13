Six people were killed on Sunday when a trailer with failed brakes crashed into a car and commercial bus at the Second Rainbow bus stop in Lagos

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as emergency responders and bystanders rushed to assist the injured, while bodies were already being removed

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the tragic accident via social media, as authorities worked to manage the aftermath

A tragic auto accident claimed the lives of at least six people on Sunday afternoon at the Second Rainbow bus stop in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

The deadly crash, which occurred around 4 pm, was the result of a trailer losing control due to brake failure and colliding with a car and a commercial bus, according to witnesses.

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, described the terrifying scene: "The brake of the trailer failed and it crashed into those two vehicles. They have carried some bodies already. About six or seven," she said, visibly shaken.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the scene had turned into a grim mix of shattered glass, twisted metal, and frantic efforts to save lives.

Officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police were on hand, trying to manage the aftermath of the wreck, while some bystanders rushed to assist the injured.

Amid the chaos, a police officer attending to the situation declined to provide further details. "I don’t have a chance now," she said, as the scale of the incident unfolded before her.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident later in the day, sharing updates via their social media account on X (formerly Twitter), offering little more than a stark confirmation of the tragedy.

As the city grapples with the devastating loss, this accident stands as yet another reminder of the perilous nature of Lagos roads, where brake failures and overloaded trailers are common risks, often with fatal consequences.

