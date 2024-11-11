A political analyst, A.M Amadi, Esq, has highlighted how Nigeria will benefit from US president-elect, Donald Trump's policies

Amadi said Trump's leadership style of focusing on the economy and how to give the economy of America a facelift will benefit Nigeria directly or indirectly

During a chat with Legit.ng, the Port-Harcourt-based legal practitioner said Trump's policy will bring some kind of reduction or decline in taxation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - A legal practitioner and political analyst, A.M Amadi, Esq, said the policies of the US president-elect, Donald Trump, will directly or indirectly affect Nigeria.

Amadi said Trump is a businessman whose leadership focuses on the economy and how to give the economy of America a facelift.

Amadi said Donald Trump's policies will directly or indirectly affect Nigeria Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

He explained that many Nigerians who have investments in the United States would benefit from Trump’s economic policies.

“There is recent news that President Bola Tinubu is also making plans for some bilateral economic relationship with President-elect Trump, so definitely it will have some kind of economic benefit to us.”

The Port-Harcourt-based legal practitioner stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 10.

Speaking further, he said Trump’s party, the Republicans are more concerned about the economy and ways to improve the global market.

“They are clearly about the economy. They are they are not really after taxation. There will be some kind of reduction or decline in taxation in the global market. In fact, recently, there have been several stock improvements on stocks and shares, globally.

“And it is currently indirectly affecting Nigeria's stock market, so it will have a lot of economic advantages to us.”

The political analyst also said Trump's good relationship with the Russian government will help to resolve the war with Ukraine and bring about peace and reduced oil prices.

Trump makes first appointment, names Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trump appointed Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, marking the first job announcement since his election victory.

Wiles, a trusted aide with a long history of working with Trump, will be the first woman to hold this position.

Her appointment is expected to facilitate the transition process and the selection of key government officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng