The NLC has ordered members in states not implementing the new minimum wage to strike from December 1, 2024, citing delays by state governments

A National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee has been set up to mobilize support and pressure non-compliant states

The NLC accused petroleum marketers of price inflation and called for the reopening of public refineries to ensure fair petrol pricing

In a decisive move, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its members in states that have not begun implementing the new national minimum wage to commence an indefinite strike starting December 1, 2024.

This directive comes after the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which addressed growing frustrations over state governments’ delays and outright refusals to comply with the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

“The NEC notes with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

“This betrayal by certain governors and government officials…flies in the face of both legality and morality, as workers continue to be denied their rightful wages amidst rising economic hardship," the NLC’s statement read.

The NLC condemned the actions of non-compliant states as an “assault on dignity and rights” and vowed to take strong measures until all Nigerian workers receive fair compensation, Channels Television reported.

NLC forms National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee

As part of its response, the NLC has formed a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee to mobilize support across the country.

This committee will lead an awareness campaign, informing workers and citizens about their rights and the necessity of resisting “this assault on their dignity.”

“To this end, all state councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by November 30 have been directed to proceed on strike starting from December 1, 2024. Nigerian workers demand justice, and justice they shall have,” the NLC emphasized.

NLC accuses petroleum marketers of price inflation

In addition to wage issues, the NLC accused petroleum marketers of price inflation, which it claims is burdening Nigerians beyond the actual market value, Vanguard reported.

The Congress alleges that a “gang-up” of industry players is responsible for inflated pump prices, despite indications of a lower market cost.

“It observed that…Nigerian workers and masses are being ripped off by those who control the levers of economic power,” the NLC stated.

The NLC demanded that public refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna quickly resume operations, saying these facilities are crucial to breaking what it calls “the monopolistic stranglehold” on the petroleum industry.

