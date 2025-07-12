Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo is a force in the Nigerian entertainment industry, with numerous achievements to her name

While she's a public figure, she also actively gets involved in social causes and justice-related issues, such as the Baba Ijesha case and the mysterious death of Mohbad

Her activism has earned her both backlash and threats to her family and property, sparking countless reactions across cyberspace

Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian businesswoman, public figure, and Nollywood actress, is one of the strongest voices in the industry.

Having involved herself in major social battles like the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, her colleague Baba Ijesha's assault case, and others, she may have stepped on some toes in the process.

Recently, her office building caught fire, and shortly after, her daughter exposed threat letters she had received months before the premeditated incident.

In light of these events, Legit.ng spotlights other times Iyabo Ojo has been attacked online:

1. Mohbad's Death Not Only Earned Her Backlash but Threats to Life

After Mohbad's passing on September 12, 2023, Iyabo Ojo stood firm on getting justice for the young, promising artist, whose life was cut short. She pushed for his body to be exhumed to conduct an autopsy and ascertain the cause of his death.

Ojo also fought legal battles, which ignited an online spat with Naira Marley, who sued her for defamation of character. Recently, her office space was burnt, and shortly after, a group of men staged a protest, calling for the 47-year-old to be cancelled.

2. Baba Ijesha's Alleged Assault Case

In 2021, news broke of a 14-year-old minor who had been sexually assaulted by Yoruba actor Omiyinka Olanrewaju. This disturbing update caused a wave of rage, panic, and sadness across social media. Iyabo Ojo, who was once a victim of molestation, took it to heart and advocated for justice for the young girl.

This earned her criticism not just from the public, but also from some of her colleagues, like the late Olofa Ina and Yomi Fabiyi. After Baba Ijesha's sentence, Ojo took to her official social media page to declare victory and dedicate the win to assaulted victims.

3. Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo's Feud: A Seasonal Movie

Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo’s longstanding feud started when the former made a video accusing some of her colleagues of exploiting the death of Mohbad for publicity.

Knowing fully well that Iyabo Ojo was one celebrity who carried the case of the late artist, the actress felt attacked. She sued Lizzy for defamation of character, but it was later settled amicably in an ADR meeting.

Nonetheless, the cyberattacks did not stop. Both figures have steadily come for each other, with Iyabo Ojo asking the public to hold Lizzy responsible if anything happens to her family. Ojo has also declared her interest in suing Lizzy, rather than pursuing the ADR route.

4. 2023 Elections Caused Iyabo Ojo Severe Backlash

Iyabo Ojo's involvement in the 2023 elections sparked severe backlash, especially for her outspoken political views. She faced heavy criticism for her stance, with many online users attacking her for speaking out on political matters.

"Mohbad’s spirit will haunt you" - Anti-Iyabo Ojo protesters

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, anti-Iyabo protest leader, Sham Sodium slammed the Nollywood actress in a now-viral video.

The activist cursed the actress and anyone involved in what he described as a cover-up in Mohbad's death.

He dared the actress to arrest him, insisting he would not back down until justice was served for the singer.

