Odion Ighalo is continuing his holiday in Nigeria after a lavish early days alongside other footballers

Ighalo is also working on his fitness ahead of joining a new club after his contract with Al-Wehda expired

The former Super Eagles star has been inviting Nigerian influencers to join him and giving them tasks

Odion Ighalo invited another Nigerian social media star to his house during his training and gave him a task with a massive reward of ₦5 million.

Ighalo has been in Nigeria for weeks on holiday after an underwhelming season with Al-Wehda, which saw the club relegated to the second division of Saudi football.

Odion Ighalo presents a pair of soccer boots to Nigerian vlogger Egungun. Photo from @_egungun.

Source: Instagram

As noted by Transfermarkt, the striker scored seven goals in all competitions for the club in what could be his final season if he does not extend his contract, which had expired on June 30.

The former Premier League star, during his holiday, has put his taste for luxury and lavishness on display by throwing a massive party for his 36th birthday, which was attended by Super Eagles stars.

He also spared time for charitable activities by spending time at his orphanages and giving to widows, which he supports at different places in Nigeria.

Ighalo promises Egungun ₦5m

The striker is still in Lagos, where he is spending time at his mansion and keeping fit at the mini-pitch inside it, ahead of deciding on his next club for next season.

He has recently been hosting Nigerian social media influencers during his training and giving them tasks, sometimes simple or difficult, for massive cash rewards.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Egungun, he invited the popular vlogger for his training, presented him with a new pair of football boots before his challenge.

Ighalo promised him ₦5 million if he could juggle the ball 500 times, which the vlogger enthusiastically accepted, but emphatically failed, juggling the ball only 36 times.

The former Al-Hilal star rewarded him with ₦1.5 million, despite being far from hitting the target, which elicited reactions from fans in the comments section.

Odion Ighalo applauds Al-Wehda fans after a pre-season friendly against Granada. Photo by Fermin Rodriguez.

Source: Getty Images

@fabrizohenry wrote:

“1.5m for 30 juggling @ighalojude how much for 100 juggling because I am ready.”

@shayez10 wrote:

“He get one guy for here we go do 1000 back in the day, but now burukutu no go allow am juggle 3.”

@jbest_clothings wrote:

“Abeg you fit send me that boot make I dey use am de train and play abeg.”

@alphatrainer_verified wrote:

“Ighalojude, do your own I go give you that 5million”

@otgenesys wrote:

"Just find a way to be successful first, opportunities na water. 1.5m for juggling 30 something, that's someone's 1 year salary."

Ighalo promised Carterefe ₦1 million

Legit.ng reported that Ighalo promised Carterefe ₦1m if he mentions the name of his club before presenting him with a signed jersey during a training session at his mansion.

The Twitch streamer was unable to provide an answer, and his attempt at “hilala” was closer to Al-Hilal, which Ighalo last played for in 2023 before joining Al-Wehda.

Source: Legit.ng