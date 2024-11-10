Fifteen lives were lost in a tragic bus accident on the Funtua-Sokoto route in Katsina State, leaving 13 others injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps has condemned the crash as preventable, pointing to excessive speed and poor vehicle maintenance as likely causes

Authorities urge drivers to prioritize road safety to prevent future tragedies and needless loss of life on Nigerian roads

A tragic road accident on Saturday along the Funtua-Sokoto route in Katsina State has left 15 people dead and 13 others injured.

The accident, which took place in Mairuwa village, involved a passenger-loaded Toyota Hiace bus traveling from Zamfara to southern Nigeria.

According to NTA, the bus experienced a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control and collide head-on with a Sino truck.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)l expressed deep concern over the accident, condemning it as "avoidable and preventable."

The agency stated that adherence to speed limits, routine vehicle maintenance, and compliance with traffic regulations could have averted the tragic outcome.

FRSC always urges drivers across Nigeria to take incidents such as this as stark reminder of the dangers of neglecting road safety practices.

As authorities continue to observe the situation, efforts are believed to be ongoing to ensure safer roads, including initiatives to educate drivers on responsible driving practices and vehicle upkeep.

This incident brings to light the critical importance of traffic regulations, which, if observed, can help prevent future tragedies and save lives.

