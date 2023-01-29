A report by Daily Trust indicates that no fewer than eight people have been confirmed dead when a truck conveying a 20ft container landed on a commercial bus in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathers that the accident occurred at Ojuelegba Bridge opposite the Federal Fire Station.

Investigations revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA) rescuers at the scene with other agencies were able to remove the container with its heavy-duty equipment while the head of the bus was also removed.

The LASEMA update revealed that while only one person was alive, a total of 8 bodies were recovered comprising; three adult males, three adult females, a girl child and a boy child.

Source: Legit.ng