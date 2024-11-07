A small business jet crashed Tuesday after takeoff from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, striking a vehicle outside airport property and killing five people, according to police

The Honda HA-420 jet erupted into flames upon impact, with footage showing smoke and fire engulfing both the jet and the vehicle involved

Authorities confirmed that four people on the plane and the driver of the vehicle died, while one passenger from the jet survived with serious burn injuries

A small business jet crashed Tuesday shortly after takeoff from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, striking a vehicle on a road just outside the airport and killing five people, according to local police.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. when the Honda HA-420 light business jet lost control and veered into a vehicle just beyond airport property, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Small jet crashes after hitting on car, 5 people confirmed dead. Delphine Mayeur / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jet collides with car in fatal crash

A large fire erupted at the scene, which was captured in footage broadcast by local news stations, showing smoke and flames consuming both the jet and the vehicle.

Among the five on board, four were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Spencer Lindahl, 43, Rustin Randall, 48, Drew Kimball, 44, and Graham Kimball, 12, all residents of Arizona.

The fifth occupant, who survived with serious burn injuries, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was also killed. Authorities are withholding the person’s identity pending notification of their family.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud pop followed by a billowing column of smoke.

“We were just about to get into our aircraft and go when we heard a pop and saw a plume of smoke,” said Joshua Golabi, a pilot at the scene said.

“It’s just very jarring and a reminder to all pilots to always fly and maneuver as safely as you can.”

Investigators from the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and local authorities are working together to determine the cause of the crash.

Falcon Field Airport, located in suburban Mesa, serves as a hub for small aircraft and business jets, and investigators will likely review both technical and environmental factors as part of their inquiry.

