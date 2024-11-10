PDP’s Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen accuses Tinubu’s administration of prioritising politics over addressing Nigeria’s worsening security issues

Misuse of Resources on Silencing Critics: Orduen claims the government targets protesters and critics instead of criminals, diverting resources from security efforts

Orduen urges Tinubu to prioritise citizens' safety over political ambitions, warning that security will deteriorate without real commitment

A senior figure in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, has sharply criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of prioritising political consolidation over addressing the nation’s critical security challenges.

Despite campaign promises to improve security, Orduen argued there has been no substantial improvement as insecurity continues to grip the country.

The PDP chieftain spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 9.

According to Orduen, Tinubu’s administration is more focused on securing power ahead of the 2027 election than ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

"Instead of meaningful action against the real threats, this government has prioritized the arrest and intimidation of peaceful protesters and critics.

"The resources that should be used to hold bandits and criminals accountable are instead funneled into silencing those who demand a safer, more accountable Nigeria," he said.

Nigerians suffer while leaders play politics, Orduen said

The PDP chieftain warned that the nation's security situation would only worsen without genuine commitment from the government.

"Nigeria’s security situation will continue to deteriorate until this administration puts the welfare of the people above its political ambitions," Orduen said.

He argued that the government’s current approach, which he describes as reactive rather than proactive, is failing to bring relief to the countless communities affected by banditry, kidnappings, and other security threats.

He noted that Tinubu should refocus his priorities on the nation's pressing issues.

"The time for political games should be over. Nigerians deserve a government that actively works to protect them rather than one that seeks to secure its political future at their expense," he said.

