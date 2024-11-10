PDP chieftain Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen has described the frequent national grid collapse as a “national embarrassment” and a sign of “ineffective leadership"

Orduen criticised the ministry’s inaction, stating the grid's instability reflects a lack of accountability

Orduen also accused the administration of prioritising political ambitions over real solutions, stressing that Nigerians deserve proactive leaders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate dismissal of Nigeria's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, following a series of national grid collapses that have left parts of the country in darkness multiple times in the last week.

PDP chieftain Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen specifically made this call during an exclusive conversation with Legit.ng on Saturday, November 9.

Furthermore, the PDP stalwart criticised the administration, calling the repeated grid failures a "national embarrassment" and a sign of "ineffective leadership."

Orduen expressed outrage over the recurring power failures, which have disrupted daily life and businesses across Nigeria.

His words:

“The constant collapse of our national grid—over five times now—is nothing short of a national embarrassment.

“Once could have been a warning, but for it to keep happening again and again shows that those in charge are simply not serious. It’s almost as if they’re taking Nigerians for granted."

Orduen argued that the power ministry’s inability to address the failures demonstrated a lack of competence and accountability.

“How can an entire ministry sit back and watch this happen without real action? This level of failure should be enough grounds to show the Minister of Power the door,” he added.

Nigerians deserve better, Orduen says

Orduen underscored the broader implications of the power grid’s instability, emphasising that reliable electricity is essential for the country’s economic growth and quality of life.

“Let’s be honest: if the people in power can’t even fix something as basic as steady electricity, then what are they really there for?

“Nigerians are tired of empty promises and bandaid solutions while the real issues keep piling up.”

Orduen: Focus on 2027, not solutions?

The PDP leader also criticised the administration for prioritising capital gains over substantive governance, particularly as the 2027 elections approach.

He said

“Instead of focusing on actual solutions, it seems the government is more interested in keeping their seats warm till the 2027 elections.

“Nigerians deserve leaders who are proactive, not just politically strategic.”

