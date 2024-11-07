PROCON condemned Atiku Abubakar’s comments on the 2024 U.S. presidential election, accusing him of unwarranted interference

The Proactive Coalition of Nigerians (PROCON) has strongly criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent comments on the 2024 U.S. presidential election, accusing him of unwarranted interference in democratic processes.

The group also condemned Atiku’s attempt to influence President Bola Tinubu's policies, arguing that it reflects his desperation to revive a political career that was decisively rejected in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by PROCON's National President, David Onuh, the coalition stated that Atiku’s suggestions to President Tinubu, particularly his advocacy for subsidy removal without addressing deeper structural issues, are misguided and out of touch with the country’s realities, Vanguard reported.

“His ideas are outdated. They prioritize profits over the people, and Nigerians have already rejected Atiku’s brand of leadership," Onuh said.

The statement went on to emphasize that Atiku’s leadership style, which failed to resonate with voters during the 2023 elections, was incompatible with the progress Nigeria needs to make.

PROCON called on Atiku to respect the democratic process and allow President Tinubu to execute his vision for the country.

“The choice of Asiwaju over Atiku was a collective decision by the Nigerian populace, which clearly demonstrated that Atiku’s leadership was not only unfit for Nigeria’s current challenges but also carried many risks that prioritized selfish interests over the national good,” the statement read.

PROCON also took aim at Atiku’s controversial policies during his tenure as Vice President, questioning his legacy and highlighting the numerous controversies surrounding his political alliances.

According to PROCON, Atiku’s call to revive his campaign proposals shows a fundamental disconnect from the needs of the Nigerian people.

“During his time in office, Atiku’s tenure left much to be desired. It was marked by policy controversies and questionable alliances, all of which have contributed to his questionable legacy," said Onuh.

The coalition accused Atiku of focusing too heavily on privatization, which they claim would disproportionately benefit a select group of elites.

The statement pointed to Atiku’s proposals to sell Nigeria’s refineries and other national assets, arguing that such moves would only concentrate wealth in the hands of a few, to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

PROCON also criticized Atiku’s continued focus on oil as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.

In an era of global diversification toward sustainable industries and renewable energy, Atiku’s policies, according to the coalition, represent a dangerous lack of vision.

