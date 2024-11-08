The National Human Rights Commission has debunked allegations from a Reuters report that the Nigerian military conducted a secret mass abortion program

The commission's investigation found no evidence to support these claims, emphasizing that all medical procedures followed legal protocols

Senior adviser Hillary Ogbonna stated that there is no evidence of illegal abortion programs being carried out by the Nigerian military in the region

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has refuted allegations made in a Reuters report that the Nigerian military orchestrated the termination of approximately 10,000 pregnancies in the North-East.

The NHRC's investigation found no evidence to support claims of a secret, systematic, and illegal abortion programme conducted by the military.

NHRC clears the air on alleged mass abortions. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The Reuters report, published on December 7, 2022, titled “The Abortion Assault,” alleged that since 2013, the Nigerian military had been running a covert abortion programme, terminating pregnancies of women and girls, many of whom were victims of kidnapping and ra'pe by Islamist militants.

The report was based on interviews with 33 women and girls who claimed the abortions were carried out without their consent or knowledge, often under duress.

NHRC refutes Reuters report

In response, the NHRC established The Special Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations in Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North-East, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Abdul Aboki.

After thorough investigations, the panel concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against the Nigerian military.

Addressing the media in Abuja, the NHRC emphasized that abortions are illegal in Nigerian hospitals, except for medical procedures known as Manual Vacuum Aspiration, used to complete ongoing miscarriages.

Data collected from hospitals in three North-Eastern states between 2013 and 2023 showed 5,945 cases of such procedures.

Hillary Ogbonna, senior adviser to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, stated, “There is no evidence that the Nigerian military conducted a secret, systematic, and illegal abortion programme in the North-East. There is no evidence of illegal abortion programmes terminating 10,000 pregnancies by the Nigerian military in the North-East.”

Nigerian military speaks on fresh plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Military has said that over 600 low-risk repentant terrorists will be transferred to their various state governments for reintegration into the system.

PM News reports that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor while speaking at the fifth Stakeholders’ Meeting of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), on Thursday, January 5, confirmed that 613 repentant terrorists are currently undergoing deradicalization and rehabilitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng