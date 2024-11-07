President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has reacted to the plan by the Malaysian government to phase out CNG-powered vehicles

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, explained that some Malaysian car owners modified their vehicles using LPG cylinders, which are very dangerous

Onanuga said Nigeria adopted Compressed natural gas (CNG) because of LPG's valid safety and cost concerns

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, media aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made some clarification on the plan by the Malaysian government to phase out CNG-powered vehicles.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysian Transport Minister Loke Siew Foo'k announced measures to phase out natural gas vehicles (NGV) and NGV-powered vehicles in Malaysia.

Loke said starting from July 1 next year, NGV-powered vehicles will no longer be registered, and Petronas will begin halting NGV sales at its stations.

Onanuga said the Malaysian issue is about the safety of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and not the safety of Compressed natural gas (CNG).

The presidential aide said Malaysian transport minister, Anthony Loke said some car owners modified their vehicles using LPG cylinders, which are very dangerous.

Onanuga stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956 on Thursday, November 7.

He explained that Nigeria adopted CNG only because of LPG's valid safety and cost concerns.

“Malaysia basically had an unsuccessful transition away from costly and dirtier petrol and diesel. Conversion of 45,000 vehicles in 15 years (less than 0.2%) is not enviable, unlike India, China, Iran, and Egypt.

“The end of the 15-year CNG tank cycle means they need to replace tanks and it was easier/cheaper to scrap their program and continue with their petrol than to do so if they had not built tank manufacturing capacity which Nigeria is already developing in year one.”

Tinubu's special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, listed the reasons why the Malaysian decided to phase out CNG-powered vehicles.

"Majority of the vehicles have reached their end of service life as they have been converted for over 15 years.

"Many owners converted their vehicles to LPG instead of CNG which is extremely dangerous to society.

"CNG tanks are not the same as those in Malaysia that are about to be phased off."

Nigeria reacts as CNG-powered vehicle explodes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) described the explosion of a CNG-powered vehicle in Benin City, Edo state, as "unfortunate".

The Presidential CNG Initiative said the incident involved an illegally modified vehicle at a NIPCO CNG Station.

The PCNGI said no life was lost, noting that the safe handling of all hydrocarbons is critical to their safe use.

