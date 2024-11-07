Malaysia to Phase Out CNG Vehicles After Several Explosions, Gives Reason

Malaysian Transport Minister Loke Siew Foo'k announced measures to phase out natural gas vehicles (NGV) and NGV-powered vehicles in Malaysia

Starting from July 1 next year, NGV-powered vehicles will no longer be registered, and Petronas will begin halting NGV sales at its stations

Loke highlighted that the initiative aims to address public safety and environmental concerns, with comprehensive assistance programs for affected vehicle owners

Malaysian Transport Minister Loke Siew Foo'k stood before journalists to announce a transformative initiative that would reshape Malaysia’s approach to vehicular fuel usage.

The government, he declared, is set to phase out the use of natural gas vehicles (NGV) and NGV-powered vehicles, a decision driven by a commitment to public safety and environmental sustainability.

Starting July 1 of the following year, NGV-powered vehicles would no longer be registered in Malaysia.

The directive also detailed a phased cessation of NGV sales at Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) stations.

He highlighted that only about 44,383 NGV vehicles, accounting for a mere 0.2% of all vehicles, were currently on the roads—excluding motorcycles.

Many of these were dual-fuel vehicles equipped with NGV kits installed between 1995 and 2014, now reaching the end of their service life.

Loke’s concerns extended beyond aging NGV tanks. He pointed out the perilous modifications some car owners had made, using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, which had previously resulted in catastrophic explosions during accidents.

In a bid to mitigate the impact on NGV vehicle owners, Loke unveiled a comprehensive assistance programme.

Taxi drivers operating NGV vehicles would receive a one-off RM3,000 e-voucher through Petronas’s Setel mobile app, provided they were registered with the Land Public Transport Agency before October 1.

Dual-fuel vehicle owners could have their NGV kits removed at no cost at selected workshops, contingent on prior registration with the road transport department (JPJ).

For owners of solely NGV-powered vehicles, a one-off payment based on the vehicle's current value, assessed by an independent appraiser, would be provided.

These vehicles, upon acceptance of the offer, would be sent to authorized automotive treatment facilities for proper disposal and deregistration by JPJ. Loke emphasized that this measure was imperative to prevent the misuse of these vehicles or any illegal modifications that could pose a danger to the public.

“Payments under this package will be made within three to seven working days of receiving a vehicle’s certificate of destruction and deregistration slip,” Loke concluded.

