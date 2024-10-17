JUST IN: Nigerian Authorities React as CNG powered Vehicle Explodes in Edo

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Benin City, Edo state - The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has described the explosion of a CNG-powered vehicle in Benin City, Edo state, as "unfortunate".

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, October 17, obtained by Legit.ng, the Presidential CNG Initiative said the incident involved an illegally modified vehicle at a NIPCO CNG Station.

A CNG tank explosion occurred at a NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City on Wednesday, October 16. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

'Police investigating Edo explosion' - PCNGI

The PCNGI said no life was lost. It commiserated with those injured in the incident.

The PCNGI also noted that the safe handling of all hydrocarbons is critical to their safe use.

The statement reads:

"A close examination of the cylinder in question in Benin City shows it was welded and modified and not an approved for use for CNG.

"The police, regulatory authorities, and management of NIPCO are undertaking a painstaking investigation of the incident and we are coordinating with them."

Furthermore, the PCNGI said the incident reiterated the impetus of its soon-to-be-launched Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System "to tackle any bad actors in the ecosystem".

It called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the new system of regulation and ensure full compliance.

The PCNGI vowed:

"Only accredited conversion centres must be patronized and safe handling of CNG just like petrol ensures the safety of all."

More to follow...

