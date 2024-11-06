President Bola Tinubu has announced the rescheduling of the Federal Executive Council in honour of the late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff

According to the presidency, Tinubu also ordered that Nigerian flags should be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days

President Tinubu-led federal government earlier announced that General Lagbaja died on late Tuesday, November 5, following an undisclosed illness

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting to a later date in honor of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night. This decision, announced by Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesman, is a mark of respect for the departed general.

Lt. General Lagbaja served as Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, until his untimely death on November 5, 2024. His significant contributions to Nigeria's security and stability were acknowledged by President Tinubu in his condolence message to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Lagbaja: Tinubu orders flag to be flown half-staff

As a tribute to the late general, President Tinubu has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days. This gesture symbolizes the nation's respect and gratitude for Lagbaja's service.

Earlier in the day, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, wishing Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honouring his significant contributions to the nation. This show of support demonstrates the President's commitment to recognizing the sacrifices made by military personnel.

According to Onanuga, a new date for the FEC meeting will be announced soon, allowing the nation to focus on paying its respects to Lt. General Lagbaja during this period of mourning.

