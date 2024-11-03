Sunday Dare, the special adviser on public communication and orientation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said “the label” that the administration favours south-west in appointing heads of security agencies “does not fit”

In a post on his X account on Saturday, November 2, the presidential aide shared a table comprising the heads of 22 security agencies and the region of the country they hail from

Dare’s post followed the criticism that trailed Tinubu’s appointment of Olufemi Oloyede as the acting chief of army staff (COAS)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - As of November 1, 2024, a regional analysis of the heads of security agencies based on their state of origin shows that 15 out of 22 of them are from the northern part of the country.

Legit.ng reports that just seven are from the southern part of the country.

The presidency insists Tinubu is not favouring southwest in security appointments. Photo credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

The heads of security agencies comprise paramilitary and antigraft bureaus.

These agencies include Defence, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Federal Fire Service, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It is believed that all agencies are working to ensure that the Bola Tinubu administration achieves its 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Below is the regional breakdown of heads of Nigeria's 22 security agencies under the Tinubu administration, courtesy of Sunday Dare, the special adviser on public communication and orientation to President Tinubu.

Image credit: @SundayDareSD

Source: Twitter

The above list shows that the north-west holds the highest number of security appointments with eight, followed by the south-west with five, and the north-central with four.

The north-east has three security chiefs, while the south-south and south-east have one each.

Tinubu appoints acting COAS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Major General Olufemi Oluyede as the acting chief of army staff (COAS) pending the return of the indisposed substantive army chief, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng