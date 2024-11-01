Several children were arraigned on Friday, November 1, for participating in a protest against Nigeria’s disturbing cost-of-living crisis

Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea, triggering public outrage

A former Nigerian minister, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, waded in and faulted the prosecution of the minors

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Abdullahi, a former minister of environment, on Friday, November 1, described the arraignment of minors on charges of treason as “horrific and tragic”.

Abdullahi said he is 'unsure whether the federal ministry of justice and Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), understand the gravity of the charges'.

Former minister Mohammed Abdullahi suggests that arrested minors should not have been charged with treason. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Legit.ng had reported how the Bola Tinubu administration charged 76 people, including 30 minors, with treason and inciting a military coup after they took part in the August protests against economic hardship.

At the time, protesters demonstrated in Abuja; the commercial capital Lagos; and several other cities to express discontent with economic reforms that have led to rampant inflation and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary Nigerians. Authorities were averse to the protests and persistently denounced the protest organisers.

Legit.ng understands that the minors at the centre of attention were granted bail on Friday, November 1, and the case will come to trial in January 2025.

Reacting to the scenes from the federal high court, Abuja, Abdullahi, who worked under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, criticised the condition of the alleged suspects.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“This is quite horrific and tragic. I don’t know whether @FedMinOfJustice and @NuhuRibadu understands the gravity of the charges - Treason! For crying out loud, these unfed, malnourished kids? Come on, we should be better than this.”

Sani tells Tinubu to withdraw charges against minors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, urged the federal government led by President Tinubu to immediately withdraw the charges slammed against minors who participated in the August 1-10, 2024, nationwide protest.

Sani in a post shared on his X page, described the development as "unfortunate and shameful."

