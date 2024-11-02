The federal government has released the funds meant for the outstanding owing members of NASU and pensioners

This came one week after NASU commenced an indefinite strike, vowing that members would not return to work until their salaries were paid

But the office of the Accountant General of the Federation said on Saturday, November 2, that NASU members have started receiving alerts

The Federal Government has finally released funds to settle outstanding salaries owed to members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities (NASU) and pay benefits to retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme.

This development comes after the Joint Action Committee of NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) embarked on an indefinite strike over four months of withheld salaries.

FG starting paying NASU members, pensioners Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Bawa Mokwa, director of press and public relations at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, payments to NASU members have commenced, with many confirming receipt. The government has also released funds for the payment of benefits to retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector.

When did NASU begin the strike?

The strike, which began on Monday, October 28, had brought activities to a grinding halt in federal universities across the country. University executives, including vice-chancellors, bursars, and registrars, were among those affected by the withheld salaries.

The Punch reported that Mohammed Ibrahim, the National President of SSANU, had stated that the universities would remain closed until the payments were made.

According to the federal government, the decision to release the funds demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and retirees. This move is expected to alleviate the suffering of the affected university staff and retirees, who had been waiting for months to receive their entitlements.

The resolution of this issue is a welcome development, especially considering the earlier ultimatum given by NASU and SSANU to the government. In July, the unions had threatened to embark on fresh industrial action if their outstanding arrears were not settled by July 4.

